WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

A large group of campers have been caught by police gathering at the Defence Training Area at Shoalwater Bay, North of Rockhampton over the weekend.

Police started patrolling in the early hours of Sunday morning after receiving reports of people camping and driving dangerously at Five Rocks Beach.

Officers found 14 vehicles parked with people camping together at the site.

two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man were issued with a Notice To Appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19 for trespassing on Commonwealth Land.

Campers fined for COVID-19 breach: Capricornia police are urging locals to abide by COVID-19 regulations after a large group of campers were located gathering at the Defence Training Area at Shoalwater Bay.



All three men were also issued infringements for breaching the Chief Health Officer's public health direction.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A statement from police said they will continue educate and show compassion when engaging with members of the public but will enforce action on those blatantly disregarding public health directives.The Morning Bulletin has received numerous messages from readers describing a large number of four-wheel-drives heading to Five Rocks over the weekend, some stating they had camping equipment.