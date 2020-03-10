CQ Bulls keen to roar in Coffs Harbour

Matt Long (left) will be in action this week and on Saturday. PICTURE: Jann Houley

Matt Long (left) will be in action this week and on Saturday. PICTURE: Jann Houley

TOUCH: Several talented Gladstone players will compete in the Inferno National Touch League in Coffs Harbour.

Day one of the event starts on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday.

Chelsea and Matt Baker will headline the Central Queensland Bulls Mixed Open team that will take on Hunter Western Hornets in the Bulls’ first game on Wednesday at 1.50pm.

Lachie Black and Matt Long are join the Bakers in that team.

Bulls then back up and play Sydney Rebels at 5.10pm.

Dennis Black, Mick Cavanagh, Paul Veach, Ashley Dodd, David Slack and Steve Stanhope are a part of the CQ Bulls Men’s 40 side.

YOUNG AT HEART: Steve Stanhope has been selected in the CQ Bulls over-40 mens team. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Black said the Bulls are well prepared for the four-day competition.

“All teams have had formal training runs on for a few weekends including some carnivals as lead up,” he said.

Black said there was plenty of motivation for the Gladstone players from a team perspective and individually.

“This is one of the mandatory events to be considered for State of Origin this year,” he said.

“Gladstone will be hoping to get a couple of players named especially in the senior divisions.”

The Bulls’ Men’s 40 team have a first-round clash against Defence Warriors at 10.30am on Wednesday followed by Victoria Storm at 3.30pm.

All games played on field one will be streamed live on the Touch Football Australia Facebook page and the TFA Youtube.

BULLS DRAW

Wednesday

Men 40: v Warriors @ 10.30am; v Vic Storm @ 3.30pm. Open Mixed: v Hornets @ 1.50pm; v Rebels @ 5.10pm

Thursday

Men 40: v Hornets @ 8.50am; v Pineapples @ 12.10pm. Open Mixed: v Mets @ 11.20am; v Cobras @ 2.40pm

Friday

Men 40: v Scorpions @ 9.40am. Open Mixed: v Cyclones @ 11.25am

Saturday

Cross-over games and finals