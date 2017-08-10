CQ black lung victims sue mines for $5m

The initial scans from 2006, showing signs of the black lung disease.

COURT papers have been filed by three miners seeking more than $5million from companies as the next stage in the black lung saga plays out.

Former underground coal miners Allan Leslie Matsen, Gavin Shane Anastasi and Allan James Thomson have filed lawsuits for a combined $5.287million from five different companies.

The men from Mirani, Bundaberg and Rockhampton are suing Glencore, Anglo American, Arco Coal Australia, Rio Tinto and BM Alliance, claiming the companies failed in their duty of care to workers.

They're claiming the mine operators' failure to care for them resulted in them developing black lung disease, known as coal workers pneumoconiosis.

This follows what is believed to be the first black lung Supreme Court case, filed against 16 companies, by Jason Bing in June. It hasn't progressed.

A second came on June 20 when 67-year-old Kevin Bruce McPhail filed a $1.52million lawsuit at Mackay Courthouse against Glencore after working at Oaky Creek No. 1 Mine between 1990-2010.

It is claimed the mine owners are to blame for not warning the miners about the dangers of coal dust and supplying them only with a paper dust mask that they were not required to wear in the underground mine.

The masks were for "when the dust conditions became uncomfortable” the court documents read.

It is also claimed the mining giants did not ventilate the mines to a point where the level of dust in the air was below the legal standard.

The disease was thought to have been eradicated from Queensland mines, until it re-appeared in May 2015.

Two years since the first diagnosis, 23 people have been confirmed as having black lung disease.

The mining companies declined to comment.