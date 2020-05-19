CQ Biloela campus closure to impact three staff

Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp at the CQ University graduation on February 20, 2020 at the GECC.

CQUniversity's Biloela campus is the latest victim of COVID-19's impact on the region, with three staff impacted by its closure.

Scheduled to close on June 30, Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the action was part of a number of moves aimed at recovering $28 million from a total loss of $116 million.

Also a hub for students from the region studying online, Prof Klomp said no staff would be forced to take redundancies until after a Federal Government review of the sector.

Banana Shire mayor Neville Ferrier said that while the campus closure was a blow for the region, it had been coming for some time.

"There are three staff involved but I think they have been offered jobs elsewhere if they aren't going to take redundancies," he said.

"There are 14 school students studying a Certificate 2 in electrotechnology but they are going to be completed by the end of June.

"They have many other students who study online from the region who won't be impacted at all by the closure."

Generally the Banana Shire had fared much better than other regions in Australia during COVID-19, Mr Ferrier said, with strong resources and agriculture sectors.

"Every time you see a business close up it's very disappointing but this has been coming for a while," he said.

"When they are down over $100 million a year in tuition fees from overseas students we knew they'd have to do something.

"We are hoping some other business or company might want to move into the area and use the campus, which is something council is working towards."

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said COVID-19 had been terrible for the entire CQUniversity.

"They had to make these changes, unfortunately, but that had to be made to keep the university viable," he said.

"It's good to see the Gladstone campus still up and firing ... we hope the students will come to that, the facilities are state-of-the-art."