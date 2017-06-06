CQ ambo assault rates among lowest in state

Reviewed safety procedures rolled out to paramedics in the wake of a series of attacks have been so far well-received, according to their union.

WHILE the number of physical assaults of emergency service officers is on the rise, central Queensland has some of the lowest rates for the state.

Queensland Ambulance Service Central Queensland Chief Superintendent Steven Coombs said the region didn't often see people assaulting officers.

"We don't see too many, it's dependent on the situation," Mr Coombs said.

"They're pretty spasmodic, normally for us it's verbal assaults and a couple of physical assaults, low in nature."

According to 2016/17 data from the QAS, central Queensland is ranked as the fifth lowest region out of 15 regions in Queensland for deliberate physical attacks against emergency services.

The region has reportedly had five deliberate physical attacks since 2016; the same number as the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.

This is lower than the number of deliberate physical attacks in 2013/14 where central Queensland was the seventh lowest region in the state with 11 attacks reported.

"We'd probably be a little bit below average - it's relevant to the amount of work we do and the communities we treat," Mr Coombs.

"We have a lot of rural locations which tend to be less violent."

But Central Queensland had one of the highest numbers of verbal threats, according to the data.

The region recorded eight verbal threats, making the region the fifth highest in Queensland.

Mr Coombs said those statistics included the patient making verbal threats as well as bystanders who became upset by situations.

"Mental illness, or if they're under influence of drug or alcohol, or the scene itself, can cause people (to act violently)," he said.

"Usually for us it's fairly minor."

2016/17 top three regions for physical attacks

Metro North - 37

Townsville - 20

Cairns and Hinterland - 19

2016/17 top three regions for verbal assaults