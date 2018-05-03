CQ architect's journey from the outback to Venice

AN INTERNATIONAL architecture exhibition held in Venice will feature just 15 projects from Australia and Capricorn architect Brian Hooper's project collaboration with m3architecture will be one of them.

From Barcaldine to Biennale Architettura Italy, the national award-winning restoration of century old outback pub The Globe Hotel will be the only Queensland project to be highlighted at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale that opens this month.

"In 2016 more than 260,000 people visited Biennale Architecture in Venice and 108,000 of those came to see the Australian exhibit. It's an honour to represent Australia in the theme of 'Repair' at this global design exhibition,” Mr Hooper said.

"The Globe Hotel is such an important piece of the character of Queensland's outback towns.

"The Barcaldine Council had great foresight in retaining and restoring the hotel rather than demolishing it.

"In today's throw away, 'new is best' culture, it's critical as architects to actively engage with the repair of places and adaptive reuse of existing buildings where possible.

"The building was stripped back to its bare bones and in doing that [the restoration] we haven't tried to replicate the old pub, instead we've added a contemporary layer.

"If you look closely you can see the subtle references to iconic features of the hotel and outback central Queensland like triple deck cattle road trains and lattice verandah panels.”

The refurbishment resulted in the Globe Hotel retaining original features including the verandahs that overhang the footpaths, features that tell the story of the original building.

Visitors to the exhibition in Venice will see The Globe Hotel restoration represented in a multi-media presentation that was shot over three days in the central Queensland town of Barcaldine.

The update transformed the Globe into a visitor information centre, art gallery, function area and a local history room.

Brian Hooper's collaboration with Brisbane firm m3architecture has achieved national awards for the 2010 Tree of Knowledge memorial.

Brian Hooper designed the 2010 Tree of Knowledge memorial in Barcaldine's main street. Christopher Fredrick Jones

The $2.5 million update of the Globe Hotel followed that project and also received a National Architecture award for Public Architecture.

Even though Brian's projects have begun to achieve international acclaim, it's clear that his passion for the region will see him continue to be part of the fabric of central Queensland.

Capricorn architect Brian Hooper will have his work featured in an exhibition in Italy later this month. Christopher Fredrick Jones

It's illustrated in his work on projects like the Yeppoon foreshore revitalisation amenities block and the Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre.

"Yeppoon is such a beautiful part of the world, it's like being on holidays eternally,” Mr Hooper said.

"You can move away but you come back to the place where you want to raise your children.”

The 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale includes participants from over 60 countries.