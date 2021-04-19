CQ agricultural shows receive cash boost

110 events across the country were approved for $710,818 in supplementary funding under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program. Picture: Trish Bowman

Several agricultural shows in Central Queensland have been awarded a cash boost from the Australian Government to help them bounce back from COVID-19 cancellations in 2020.

More than 100 events across the country were approved for $710,818 in supplementary funding under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program, which will be delivered to grantees in April-June 2021.

Central Queensland shows that were awarded the funding include $70,000 for Ag Grow Emerald, $7734.20 for Alpha Show, $2485.25 for Barcaldine Show, $68,945.51 for Callide Show, $13,984.55 for Clermont Show, $10,000 for Comet Show, $48,453.97 for Emerald Show, $15,000 for Gladstone Show, $70,000 for Mackay Show, $70,000 for Mount Larcom Show, $5753 for Mount Morgan Show, $70,000 for Pioneer Valley Show, $15,000 for Sarina Show, $10,000 for Springsure Show, $8783.46 for Wowan Show, and $70,000 for Yeppoon Show.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said these events were at the heart of local communities and helped farmers stay competitive by sharing innovation and new ways of doing business.

“I’m very pleased Clermont, Sarina, Pioneer Valley and Yeppoon will receive this boost,” Ms Landry said.

“This is great news for the volunteers and communities.

“The Australian Government is committed to ensuring agricultural shows and field days are in the best position possible to continue in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information on the program, go to www.agriculture.gov.au/ag-farm-food/infrastructure/supporting-ag-shows.

