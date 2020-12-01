CQ a high blood pressure hotspot

CENTRAL Queensland has been revealed as the number one location in Australia for high blood pressure and the seventh worst for physical inactivity.

The Heart Foundation has today unveiled new Australian Heart Maps data showing a city-country divide persists across rates of heart disease risk factors, deaths and hospitalisations.

The disease can be a “silent killer” affecting almost one in four adults.

The new figures stated regional Queensland was home to seven of the 10 least active regions in the country, and half of Australia’s top 10 high blood pressure hot spots.

Heart Foundation Queensland CEO Stephen Vines said the results highlighted a great divide in heart health across some communities.

“This paints a grim picture of how Australia’s single biggest killer continues to stalk the Sunshine State, and the heart health gaps that exist depending on where you call home,” Mr Vines said.

“It’s no coincidence that regions with the highest rates of heart disease are also likely to be the most disadvantaged areas.

“Unsurprisingly, we are seeing alarming rates of obesity and physical inactivity in these hot spots, which have huge implications for residents’ future heart health.

“It’s equally concerning to see Queensland regions have some of the worst rates of high blood pressure – a condition that can be silent yet puts you at greater risk of a heart attack or stroke.”

Nationwide, heart disease deaths are more than 50 per cent higher for Australians in very remote locations compared to their capital city counterparts.

Almost all the hardest-hit regions for deaths are outside metro areas, except for Brisbane South, which ranks third.

Queensland’s top ten for hospitalisations are all in regional or rural areas.

Mr Vines said all Queenslanders deserved to live a full and healthy life, no matter where they lived.

“The Heart Foundation is committed to bringing these numbers down and improving the heart health of all Queenslanders,” Mr Vines said.

“These maps illustrate which parts of the state are in greatest need of heart health services and investment, and we urge the Queensland Government to step up measures to tackle these gaps.

“We also implore Queenslanders to take action to protect their heart health – if you’re 45 and over, or from age 30 if you’re Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, talk to your GP about having a Heart Health Check.”

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service was approached for comment.

Australia’s top 10 physical inactivity hot spots are as follows:

1. Sydney – South West (NSW)

2. Logan – Beaudesert (QLD)

3. Ipswich (QLD)

4. Darling Downs – Maranoa (QLD)

5. Wide Bay (QLD)

6. Sydney – Blacktown (NSW)

7. Central Queensland (QLD)

8. Adelaide – North (SA)

9. Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday (QLD)

10. Moreton Bay – North (QLD)

Australia’s top 10 high blood pressure hot spots are as follows:

1. Central Queensland (QLD)

2. Hunter Valley excluding Newcastle (NSW)

3. Sydney – Parramatta (NSW)

4. Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday (QLD)

5. Townsville (QLD)

6. Wide Bay (QLD)

7. Western Australia – Outback (South) (WA)

8. Illawarra (NSW)

9. Shepparton (VIC)

10. Toowoomba (QLD)