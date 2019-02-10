Menu
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach.
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach.
Man in critical condition after near drowning

Chloe Lyons
10th Feb 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
AN ELDERLY man was brought back to life with CPR after he nearly drowned while swimming between the flags.

The man was spotted by lifesavers at Kings Beach just before 4pm yesterday who became aware he was struggling in the water.

He was pulled from the surf and lifesavers started CPR before the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived.

Lifesaving Services Coordinator, Jacob Thomson said the man regained consciousness during CPR and was transported to hospital in a stable, yet critical condition.

"I think being in between those red and yellow flags allowed us to respond quickly," he said.

"He did have an injury to his head so that may lead us to believe he's hit the sandbank at some point in time."

