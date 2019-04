The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service held a training exercise in conjunction with Gladstone's Volunteer Marine Rescue on Saturday November 17.

A MAN is in a stable condition in hospital after a near drowning incident at Heron Island yesterday.

Just after 6pm RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called to the island after the victim suffered respiratory distress.

Medical crews based on the island successfully performed CPR prior to the helicopter's arrival.

He was stabilised by the on-board paramedics before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.