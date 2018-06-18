CPL celebrates 70 years

HOISTING HOPES: Mandy Kentwell, manager for CPL Gladstone and CPL client Adam Knust, show CPL's 'hope s and dreams' tree.

CPL has a lot to celebrate with the Gladstone branch having increased its client base four-fold since the NDIS was rolled out in Gladstone in November.

Yesterday the wider organisation celebrated 70 years since its founding with a picnic at the GPC marina parklands.

CEO Rhys Kennedy has been on a statewide picnic parade.

By the end of the year, CPL will have hosted 26 70th birthday celebratory picnics across Queensland and Mr Kennedy will have attended every one of them.

"This is a great way to thank people while also acknowledging 70 years of hard work," he said, adding he may need to lay off the sausages, cooked for free by Boyne Island Lions Club.

Two miniature Hills Hoists had been set up at the picnic, so clients could peg up their hopes and dreams for the future.

"We'll be gathering the hopes and dreams and wishes of clients right across Queensland," Mr Kennedy said.

Coreena Cain and Maria Behrendt create some magic at CPL's 70th anniversary celebration. Julia Bartrim

Calliope resident Adam Knust, a client of CPL, was employed through CPL in a yard maintenance position.

"When I started working with CPL, I was thinking it's just amazing, I like doing outdoor stuff, yard work," Mr Knust said.

CPL Gladstone manager Mandy Kentwell said CPL worked with about 50 clients in the Gladstone region.

"We've increased our business four times over (since NDIS roll-out)," Ms Kentwell said.

"There's a lot of people they never had supports before.

"Families with children with disabilities just made do, then they realised they could (access) therapy particularly therapy, especially for children, (is important), speech therapy, occupational therapy and physio is crucial for some of the younger children."

CPL once stood for Cerebral Palsy League, but to reflect the fact it caters to all people with disabilities it recently changed its name to Choice, Passion, Life.