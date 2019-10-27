Cox Plate: Where your horse finished

Jockey Dwayne Dunn rides Soul Patch (pink) to victory in race 6, the Drummond Golf Vase, during Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse, Melbourne, Saturday, October 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Vince Caligiuri) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Check out where your horse finished in the $5 million Group 1 Cox Plate, plus all the TAB dividends.

FINISHING ORDER

1. LYS GRACIEUX

2. Castelvecchio

3. Te Akau Shark

4. Magic Wand

5. Mystic Journey

6. Kings Will Dream

7. Avilius

8. Harlem

9. Black Heart Bart

10. Cape Of Good Hope

MELBOURNE CUP: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

11. Homesman

12. Verry Elleegant

13. Kluger

14. Danceteria

Jockey Damian Lane produced a cool ride on Lys Gracieux in the Cox Plate. Picture: AAP

TAB DIVIDENDS

9. Lys Gracieux $2.60, $1.50

14. Castelvecchio $2.60

7. Te Akau Shark $3.70

Quinella: 9-14 $11.30

Exacta: 9-14 $17.60

Trifecta: 9-14-7 $186.10

First four: 9-14-7-10 $1147.10

.@coreyjockey analyses the Cox Plate win by Lys Gracieux. pic.twitter.com/MCyX6Kqgm0 — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) October 26, 2019

WHAT THE JOCKEYS SAID

DAMIAN LANE (LYS GRACIEUX) 1st

"The pace was a lot stronger than I thought it would be to the first corner but I just took my medicine. She got a little bit keen when the pace came out of the race but gee I was confident once I got around the side. She probably didn't get around the track that well but she was too good anyway."

CRAIG WILLIAMS (CASTELVECCHIO) 2nd

"Wow! He was so awesome in defeat. I loved the way he put himself in a forward position. We got into a nice rhythm, he travelled inside the 600 (metres), towed me there and I thought, we'll make the Japanese mare see if she's as good as her form suggests and unfortunately, she was."

OPIE BOSSON (TE AKAU SHARK) 3rd

"He ran a blinder. He got back from the draw but he made ground good late. I had to stay inside, I couldn't get out but full credit to him, it was a good run."

RYAN MOORE (MAGIC WAND) 4th

"She travelled well in a good position and she kept galloping to the line as best she could. I thought she ran well all things considered."

Damian Lane added the Cox Plate to his Caulfield Cup win with mer De Glace. Picture: Jay Town

ANTHONY DARMANIN (MYSTIC JOURNEY) 5th

"She was super, I'm proud of her. She did everything right, she travelled beautiful in the run. Just on the corner, she really didn't like the going, it was a bit choppy and she didn't find her footing for another 50 metres but she came again late."

HUGH BOWMAN (KINGS WILL DREAM) 6th

"I couldn't have asked for a better run in transit, I just didn't have the engine that I'm accustomed to, but I was very pleased with him."

KERRIN MCEVOY (AVILIUS) 7th

"He travelled really nicely. I was really happy with the way he went. We moved into a striking position on the corner but he just levelled out a bit in the last furlong."

DWAYNE DUNN (HARLEM) 8th

"They just went a fraction too quick for him. He needs to travel a little bit harder and then he has a finish."

2019 Cox Plate winning jockey, Damian Lane chats to Chris Symons after an impressive performance on Lys Gracieux. pic.twitter.com/h3ugvxGPsG — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) October 26, 2019

BRAD RAWILLER (BLACK HEART BART) 9th

"I was really proud of his performance. He kept giving, it just wasn't the perfect scenario today outside the leader."

MARK ZAHRA (CAPE OF GOOD HOPE) 10th

"He had a beautiful run and followed Castelvecchio. Just got found wanting under the sustained pressure."

BEN MELHAM (HOMESMAN) 11th

"He ended up at the back but I felt he had a cosy enough run and got through them well but what you saw was what you got."

JAMES MCDONALD (VERRY ELLEEGANT) 12th

"It's probably a year too soon for her. She just doesn't execute well enough for a Cox Plate."

TOMMY BERRY (KLUGER) 13th

"Too bad to be true, really. I got him in a nice spot down the side but he never travelled."

JAMIE SPENCER (DANCETERIA) 14th, last

"Didn't handle the track."

HOW THE RACE WAS WON

Michael Manley

The Cox Plate jostle for position down the straight for the first time. Picture: Jay Town

THE START

Lys Gracieux didn't jump that well.

WINNING POST (the first time)

Damian Lane had done a brilliant job from her wide draw of slotting across the field into a spot two off the fence. They have settled in tenth position. Jousting for the lead in a line of three at the winning post are Black Heart Bart, Mystic Journey and Magic Wand the fence.

1600M

Magic Wand shares the lead with Black Heart Bart. In a good piece of riding Anthony Darmanin has positioned Mystic Journey into third spot. Lys Gracieux is still tenth one off the fence.

600M

Moves are being made. Magic Wand and Black Heart Bart still lead, Mystic Journey has been eased out to make her assault, Kluger has made a dash around the outside and Craig Williams has taken Castelvecchio five wide. Lane has pushed Lys Gracieux out but she's still eleventh.

Lys Gracieux dashes clear of Castelvecchio to win the Cox Plate. Picture: Micheal Klein

350M MARK

Craig Williams is out to make the most of Castelvecchio's light-weight and he's surged to the front from Magic Wand. Lane has got Lys Gracieux into clear air and she's starting to encircle the field as the widest runner.

200M MARK (top of straight)

Williams is pushing Castelvecchio as Lys Gracieux has ranged ominously. Magic Wand is fighting on. Te Akau Shark has made up ground on the fence.

FINISH

Lys Gracieux unleashes her powerful sprinting burst to win. Castelvecchio fights on for second. Te Akau Shark flashes home for third.