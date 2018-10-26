Cox Plate races still on track despite possible strikes

RACE DAY: Ferguson Park will feature an exciting five-race meet this Saturday.

RACE DAY: Ferguson Park will feature an exciting five-race meet this Saturday. Mike Richards GLA020618RACE

GLADSTONE'S Ferguson Park is preparing for its biggest race day of the year - the annual Cox Plate.

While race meets tomorrow have been cancelled in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Townsville and other locations in Queensland due to an industry strike, the Gladstone race day will be going ahead.

The meet will feature five races with a strong contingent of local trainers.

Gladstone Turf Club president Dave Weinert said he expected a good, competitive day of racing and plenty of punters.

"The Cox Plate is traditionally the biggest race meet of the year and even bigger than Melbourne Cup day for the turf club,” Mr Weinert said.

"It's a very social event for people to get together and have a good time with hens parties and early Christmas parties organised.”

The race meet won't have its traditional fashion parade or a band playing but that hasn't stopped the numbers racing into book tables and tickets.

"We are holding off some of the activities for the Family Fun Day in December,” Mr Weinert said.

"For this meet the marquees were all booked out weeks ago and the capacity for 60-odd tables are going fast as well.”

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.au or on the day at the gate.

Gates open at 11am. The first local race starts at 1.15pm and the final race is at 4.30pm.