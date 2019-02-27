'Cows being slaughtered': Tragic reality of milk price wars

I HAVE just heard a radio interview with a good, hard-working family who has been forced to send their highly productive dairy cows to be slaughtered, a heart-rending solution.

Why? Obviously the prolonged drought with little pasture left and the high prce for fodder has a substantial impact, but the very low price paid by supermarkets is the major blow.

Dairy farmer happy with Woolworths stance: Southbrook dairy farmer Peter Garratt is pleased with Woolworths move to stop selling $1-a-litre milk.

Supermarkets determine the price, which means dairy farming is becoming unsustainable.

I believe most customers would be prepared to pay an increased price for milk if it was passed onto the farmer. Perhaps supermarket managers and buyers should go to the meatworks to see good dairy cows being slaughtered because of their callous behaviour.

BRIAN HENMAN, Toowoomba