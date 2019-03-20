Kahu has point to prove

COWBOYS fullback Jordan Kahu admits he still feels some bitterness towards the Broncos as he prepares to face his former club for the first time in Friday's derby showdown at Suncorp Stadium.

Kahu spent almost a decade in the Broncos system after moving to Australia from his home in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, going on to play 95 NRL games for the club from his debut in 2013.

But the 28-year-old faced an uncertain future in Brisbane under new coach Anthony Seibold and was granted a release last month to join the Cowboys as a replacement for disgraced star Ben Barba.

It was a whirlwind process for Kahu who didn't even have time to say goodbye in person to his Broncos team mates before signing the release and flying up to Townsville for training the next day.

Kahu said he was excited for the opportunity to further his NRL career in North Queensland, but he felt he still had a point to prove against the Broncos.

Jordan Kahu in action during his time with the Broncos. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"I'd be lying if I said no (there's no bitterness), but it is what it is. It's a business and sometimes you have to move on to a better opportunity and that's what I did," Kahu said.

"I'm pretty keen to show them what they lost to be honest and prove to the Cowboys that I belong here and belong in their No. 1 jersey so I'm pretty keen to impress a few people.

"I've been a Cowboy for the last month now and I'm pretty excited to play in the derby on the other team. They're always close games and big games so I'm pretty excited to get out there."

Kahu isn't the only former Bronco in the Cowboys squad with forward Josh McGuire and centre Tom Opacic also making the move north during the off-season.

Kahu has played 11 Queensland derbies in Broncos colours and he said it would be a strange feeling to return to the cauldron at Suncorp Stadium with the visiting team.

Cowboys fullback Jordan Kahu practises kicking for goal before the opening round clash with the Dragons. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"I think just catching a bus to the stadium, going into the other changing sheds, just little things like that will probably be weird, but as soon as I run out I think it'll be back to normal again," he said.

"I was thinking because my name will get called out first I'm hoping I get cheered. By the time they get to 'Moose' (McGuire) though I think they'll be booing by then."

Kahu picked up one Dally M vote for his Cowboys debut in last weekend's 24-12 win over the Dragons, running for 76m along with two tackle breaks after missing some game time for a HIA.

The New Zealand international was surprised to learn his performance had been rated by the Dally M judges, but Kahu felt he was making the Cowboys No. 1 jersey his own.

"It was my second game at fullback in a long time and I was just trying to build on my performance from the trial and get more involved," he said.

"I feel comfortable back there, 100%, it was just more what the job entails. There's a lot of work at fullback and just getting used to all the running and those types of things again."