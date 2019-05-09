Baptiste concerned Suncorp Stadium could be ‘iffy’

Kurt Baptiste of the Cowboys is tackled by Will Hopoate of the Bulldogs during the Round 7 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

COWBOYS' bench hooker Kurt Baptiste holds concerns the field at Suncorp Stadium could be "iffy" by the time the side runs out on Sunday.

The Cowboys will take on the Rabbitohs in the final game of the NRL's inaugural Magic Round on Sunday afternoon, and after 14 teams have stormed the park over four days of action, the field could closer resemble the moon's surface by that time.

Baptiste spent countless hours on the field at Suncorp Stadium when he was hooker for the Broncos under-20s squad for three-seasons from 2009-11.

His extra knowledge of how the field plays has the 28-year-old a little concerned.

"I am not sure how it will be actually, because that field does rip up a bit in games that I have played there," he said.

"Being the last game it might be a bit iffy there but we will just see how it goes."

Kurt Baptiste during his early career stint with the Brisbane Broncos during a trial match against the North Queensland Cowboys in Mt Isa. Photo: ZAK SIMMONDS

The match will also be a homecoming for the Brisbane-born Baptiste who played his junior football with Aspley Devils before getting first grade starts for the Broncos, Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters.

The rugby league journeyman has been a welcome inclusion in the Cowboys line-up since arriving at 1300SMILES Stadium this season, playing perfect foil to Maroons hopeful Jake Granville.

Rather than a competition for minutes between the pair, it has been a tag team-style assault with Baptiste ensuring opposition sides get no let up after his partner has left the field.

And they will need all of their joint efforts on Sunday as the pair go head-to-head with one of the game's best hookers in Damien Cook.

"(Cook) is not bad at all, he is playing some great footy," Baptiste said. "He is one of the best hookers, and it is a nice challenge for me and Jakey to go up against him.

"I think we need to focus in the middle at first. If we shut down the forward pack it goes a long way to us shutting down the game."

Cowboys bench utility Kurt Baptiste believes Damien Cook is one of the best hookers in the game and a player to watch for South Sydney on Sunday. Picture. PHIL HILLYARD

Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs have been flying high on momentum to start the season and sit at the top of the table on equal standing with reigning premiers the Roosters.

Conversely the Cowboys have won three games from their first eight, and are searching for back-to-back wins for only the second time since their run to the grand final in 2017.

Many league pundits have written the Townsville-based side off already, but that is no concern for the diminutive hooker.

"We're just a tight knit group at the moment, we're trying to stick together and we are confident in ourselves that we can get the job done. But we have got to put it out on the field."