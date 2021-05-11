‘Cowardly disgrace’: Life bans possible after footy brawl

Queensland rugby league chairman Bruce Hatcher has labelled a wild fight at a Brisbane junior league game an "absolute disgrace" and warned that perpetrators face a possible life ban from rugby league.

The image of rugby league in Queensland suffered a major black eye following revelations of a brawl at an under-13s Division 1 game between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Kitchener Park on Sunday.

The fight between rival spectators spilt from the grandstand onto the field at the Under-13s rugby league game in Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Footage obtained by News Corp showed rival fans spilling onto the playing field, with father Josh Jones requiring facial surgery after being kicked by another man. The fight involved up to 20 adults with some children coming close to the violence.

Hatcher slammed the scenes and said the QRL had appointed a taskforce to investigate an incident that could lead to criminal charges from Queensland police.

"It's an absolute disgrace," he said.

Queensland Rugby League has appointed a taskforce to investigate the fight. Picture: Supplied

"To see that behaviour at an under-13s game was unacceptable.

"We will do whatever we can. It's a police matter as well, but we have appointed a committee to review everything, procedures, processes and what caused it.

"When we have further information, we would expect that the police would be acting and we will act as well.

"The behaviour borders on criminal and to hear of people being kicked and seriously injured, it's sickening and there is no part in rugby league for that sort of behaviour."

Several people were injured including Brisbane father Josh Jones who required facial surgery after being kicked in the head by another man. Picture: Supplied

Hatcher did not rule out life bans for those involved in the brawl.

"We have the power to ban people, certainly, and it's quite likely here someone will be charged by the police," he said.

"Police are doing their investigations and we are doing our own probe.

"The police are the prime mover behind this investigation, but we want the kids to play the game for the right reasons and not have behaviour like this that puts people's safety in danger.

"It was cowardly, it's bad in every way, it was just crazy stuff and we will be taking action.

"There will be appropriate penalties if our investigation uncovers behaviour that is not to be tolerated at rugby league games, particularly junior games.

"That behaviour is not welcome in our sport or in any walk of life."

Footage captured spectators charging towards the violence. Picture: Supplied

In the video, several people are seen throwing punches while a man is kicked in the head while he is down on the ground.

Spectators are heard screaming from the grandstand, with one woman shouting "This is f**king bulls**t" and another heard exclaiming "they started it".

Numerous spectators charge towards the fight.

Police are searching for a 36-year-old Logan man after the incident.

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter confirmed the altercation was between two spectators in the stands before it was taken onto the field.

Brisbane dad Josh Jones was left with serious facial injuries after he was kicked in the head during the brawl.

"A Logan spectator or supporter has had an altercation with people from Wynnum in grandstands, where there was an argument which has then turned physical and gone on into the field of play," he said.

A GoFundMe page was set up yesterday to help Josh's family with almost $4000 of the $10,000 target already raised.

"At this point he is still waiting for surgery. Josh was ready to commence with a new job on Tuesday, but now has no idea when he will be able to start," organiser, Debbie Saint, wrote.

"Looking to raise funds to take the immediate financial pressure off this family, while they heal physically and emotionally."

