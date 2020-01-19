Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
News

Cow causes serious highway crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
19th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARK-COLOURED cow created chaos at Tansey on Friday night when it wandered into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a two-car crash.

Police said the cow stepped out into the path of a northbound Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Burnett Highway just before 8pm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

* Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

The LandCruiser struck the cow, pushing it into the path of a car headed south on the highway.

Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.

The second car suffered "major damage" when it hit the cow, and the vehicle's passenger - a woman in her 30s - struck her head and suffered chest injuries including seatbelt bruising.

She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The cow's fate is unknown.

burnett highway cow crash gympie region highway crash south burnett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 61, fronts court for bizarre Wish.com purchase

        premium_icon Man, 61, fronts court for bizarre Wish.com purchase

        News A GLADSTONE man said he had no idea the ‘Chinese happy seeds’ he bought from a website were drugs, a court was told.

        • 19th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Books for bushfire-affected children

        premium_icon Books for bushfire-affected children

        News This Gladstone company’s clever idea to bring families closer after the trauma of...

        ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        premium_icon ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        News “(There were) some disturbing videos of kids in school uniform, in school hours...

        20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

        News Hundreds of teens headed to the Festival of Summer Sounds concert on Saturday...