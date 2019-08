CRASH: A car and cow have collided on a major highway overnight.

A MAN has been transported to Gladstone Hospital with neck pain after his car reportedly crashed into a cow overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway, Miriam Vale at 8.16pm on Sunday night.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.