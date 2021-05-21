Menu
An alert has been sent out for 15 suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
News

COVID warning for 40,000 Sydneysiders

by Erin Lyons
21st May 2021 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:42 AM

Fragments of COVID-19 have been detected at a sewage plant which serves more than 40,000 Sydney residents across 15 suburbs.

NSW issued an alert on Friday morning after the disturbing find at the Homebush sewage network site.

The catchment covers Homebush West, Strathfield, Rookwood, Concord West, Sydney Olympic Park, Wentworth Point, Newington, Lidcombe, Homebush, Silverwater, Petersham, Liberty Grove, Rhodes, North Strathfield and Concord.

“NSW Health is aware of recent COVID-19 cases, several returned overseas travellers, who live in this catchment,” the department said in a statement.

“People who are recently recovered from COVID-19 can continue to shed virus fragments into the sewerage system for several weeks even after they are no longer infectious.”

But the health department is still urging anyone who lives in those suburbs to “be vigilant” and get tested as soon as any symptoms appear.

NSW has not recorded a community case of COVID-19 for more than two weeks after a man from Sydney’s eastern suburbs and his wife tested positive for the disease.

More to come

Originally published as COVID warning for 40,000 Sydneysiders

