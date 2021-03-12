COVID vaccine to be rolled out in Gladstone

COVID vaccinations will be rolled out over the coming days in Gladstone in phase 1A of the national program to protect people against the global pandemic.

Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to frontline health workers, staff in emergency departments, intensive care units, high dependency units, aged care staff and border control staff, from mid next week.

This follows the Federal Government run vaccination program for aged care residents which saw the first doses given across CQ facilities earlier this month.

Vaccination clinics in the Banana Shire and Central Highlands are anticipated to be operational by mid-April.

The vaccine is given in two doses, 10 to 12 weeks apart.

The federal health department has advised people getting the influenza vaccine to wait two weeks after getting a COVID vaccination.

The vaccination program has been labelled the biggest peacetime test of an Australian government ever.

A shadow of doubt has been cast over initial plans to have the entire Australian population vaccinated by the end of 2020 due to vaccine supplies and rollout delays.

The latest federal health data reveals 86,369 Australians have been vaccinated, including 23,995 aged care residents in 278 locations, as at March 7.

Gulam Khandaker receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine in Rockhampton.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service CQHHS director of public health Dr Gulam Khandaker was the first frontline recipient of the vaccine, in phase 1A of the CQ rollout, on Thursday at Rockhampton.

“I had the vaccine, it didn’t hurt, I feel good, I am still the same person but one thing has changed, I am protected against COVID-19,” he said.

The only case of COVID detected in the Gladstone Local Government Area so far was a woman who had tested positive, which was announced on April 2, 2020.

On the same day it was announced the woman was isolating at Calliope, it was revealed by the CQHHS another Yeppoon woman had also tested positive.

The COVID positive woman who isolated at Calliope has since been cleared of the virus.

CQHHS executive director Steve Williamson commended the efforts of all involved in the vaccine rollout.

He said the CQHHS expected to have 160,000 Central Queenslanders, aged 18 or older, vaccinated with both doses by the end of October.

“We’d expect to be doing the same vaccination program in Gladstone from the middle of next week,” he said.

“We are working really closely with our GP partners, so it’s only a few more weeks until GPs start to have the opportunity to deliver vaccines,” he said.

“We are going to see GP clinics right across Central Queensland working alongside the hospital and health service to deliver the vaccine.”

“By the middle of April we’ll potentially have 40 GP practices right out to Springsure, in Banana, Central Highlands, Capricorn Coast, Rockhampton and Gladstone all contributing to our effort.”

Mr Williamson said within a couple of weeks, CQ will move into phase 1B of the vaccination program with all hospital staff and higher risk people vaccinated.

