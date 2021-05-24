COVID shock for Aussie Olympic hopefuls

Tokyo Games will go ahead even under State of Emergency

Three members of Australia's Olympic skateboarding team have tested positive to COVID-19 after travelling to the US for a qualifying event.

Two athletes are now out of the running of the Olympics due to the COVID-19 cases, along with one coach who also tested positive at the qualifying event.

The group of 11 Australian skaters and staff flew out from Sydney on May 3 to California before travelling to the Dew Tour in Iowa in an effort to qualify for the Olympics.

Melbourne skater Charlotte Heath, 13, confirmed on social media she was one of the Australian athletes who had contracted the virus.

"Pretty bummed about not being able to compete in dew tour In Des Moines this year because I got Covid 19.

"I have to quarantine for a while now and I was really looking forward to this comp but at least I got to travel to America and go to all the sick skateparks while I could.

"Good luck to all the other girls and boys competing. It's going to be sick to watch," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The other team member and the coach who tested positive has also been placed in isolation.

The Australian Olympic Committee said they would continue to work with Skate Australia to assist athletes heading to Tokyo.

"The AOC will continue to work with Skate Australia to assist athletes who will travel to Japan for the Games, meeting all requirements outlined in the Tokyo Games playbooks as well as any athlete who will be required to return to Australia and enter quarantine back home," A statement released on Sunday evening said.

