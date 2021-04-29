COVID ship takes state's active cases to 28

Queensland’s active cases of COVID have risen to 28, with two of four new cases linked to a ship anchored off the Sunshine Coast.

The new cases, and two historical infections, take Queensland's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1556.

Two of Queensland’s four new cases of COVID are on the Inge Kosan tanker, anchored off the Sunshine Coast.

Of the four new cases, one had recently flown into Queensland from Papua New Guinea and the other three were people on the Inge Kosan tanker, anchored off Mooloolaba, on the Sunshine Coast.

They will be remain on board the ship. One of the two historical cases was also a person on the Inge Kosan, taking the total number of infections on the tanker to 11.

Since February 22, Queensland Health has administered 141,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Federal Government has delivered 51,225 shots of the vaccine to Queensland nursing homes and people in disability care. General practitioners have also given 236,458 COVID-19 shots to Queenslanders as part of the Commonwealth rollout.

Australia-wide, 2,029,544 COVID-19 jabs have been administered, including more than 429,000 in Queensland.

Originally published as COVID ship takes QLD's active cases to 28