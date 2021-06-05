Covid rules ‘unreasonable’ ahead of historic Origin game

Townsville's key business group is pushing for an easing of the COVID-19 restrictions for hospitality venues ahead of next week’s State of Origin.

Townsville's key business group is pushing for an easing of the COVID-19 restrictions for hospitality venues ahead of next week's State of Origin, saying it is "unreasonable and inconsistent" they remain in place.

But state health authorities say there is an increased risk of transmission at indoor venues where people stand and mingle.

Venues such as restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, museums and art galleries are restricted to one person per two square metres but the rule particularly affects smaller venues where people are not seated.

Federal MP Phillip Thompson has appealed to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reconsider the rule before the game, saying business had contacted him concerned they would miss out on the potential benefits.

Townsville Chamber of Commerce is also seeking a review and has written to the Premier, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, Mayor Jenny Hill and Townsville's three government MPs.

In the letter, Chamber CEO Ross McLennan says it is easy to understand business owners' frustration when the stadium is increasing capacity and they are still under restriction.

He says it is also confusing and frustrating for consumers when they leave the stadium and are restricted entry because of capacity limits.

"Hospitality businesses have worked hard to comply with government regulations and keep their businesses going as best they can in the hope that restrictions will be ease. They deserve to capitalise on State of Origin being here too," Mr McLennan says.

A Queensland Health spokesman has told the Bulletin that all large-scale venues such as sports stadiums, concert venues, theatres and jazz clubs are allowed to be at 100 per cent capacity if all attendees are ticketed, allocated and seated.

Indoor venues could also operate at 100 per cent capacity if all attendees were ticketed, allocated and seated, the spokesman said.

"Current restrictions for venues not offering ticketed and allocated seating exist because we know there is an increased risk of transmission at these venues such as restaurants, cafes, music halls, pubs and nightclubs," the spokesman said.

The rules vary from state to state.

In South Australia, a higher density applies where the total number of people at a hospitality venue must not exceed three people per four sqm, while NSW also has a one person per two sqm rule but with different exemptions to Queensland.

