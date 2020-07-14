Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A doctor appeared in court for a drink driving offence.
A doctor appeared in court for a drink driving offence.
News

Covid GP busted drink driving after crashing to avoid roo

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN HER line of work she helps save lives, but her actions put the lives of herself and others at risk.

Niki Elise Springett, a doctor from New South Wales, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of driving under the influence of liquor and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court, police were called to a single-vehicle crash at Kolonga at 8.30pm on July 9.

Yesterday, the court heard witnesses were overtaken on the highway by Springett who was travelling at speed.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Springett returned a positive roadside breath test, and later returned a reading of 0.245.

Springett told police she had swerved to miss a kangaroo before crashing her car.

Springett's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client was a GP who had been working in Rockhampton to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Springett was on her way to Brisbane to see her daughter.

Mr Messenger said no one was injured during the crash and it was extraordinary to see someone who save lives to come before the court for such conduct.

"She's profoundly embarrassed to be here today, she's a person who is normally responsible," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described the offence as a "very serious example of drink driving".

"Your conduct shows an incredible lack of judgment," he said.

Mr Moloney took into account Springett's plea came at an early opportunity.

Springett was fined $1800 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 16 months.

A conviction was recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid-19 impacts Central QLD property market

        premium_icon Covid-19 impacts Central QLD property market

        News Impacts include “valuation uncertainty” and “unsustainable price trends,” Dr Steven Boyd.

        Where Gladstone residents think COVID originated

        premium_icon Where Gladstone residents think COVID originated

        News There are some wild conspiracy theories out there so we asked what you think.

        Drink driver warned if he’s caught again it’s jail time

        premium_icon Drink driver warned if he’s caught again it’s jail time

        Crime The man was on a provisional licence when he was caught.

        Cruel twist to Jimmy’s life and death brown snake incident

        premium_icon Cruel twist to Jimmy’s life and death brown snake incident

        News This morning he was sacked by his boss who said “this fame has gone to your...