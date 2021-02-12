Covid, drought can’t slow Biloela agriculture business

Shari and Steve Hancox have owned and managed Biloela Mechanical and Agricultural Services for six years now.

During that time they have helped farmers throughout the greater Callide and Dawson Valley regions optimise their farming machinery with services, repairs and upgrades.

The local Biloela couple recently sat down with The Observer to chat about the town, its people and owning a business in the Callide region.

What was the inspiration behind establishing BMAS?

Shari: Steve and Jason (co-owner) wanted to provide a one-stop shop for farmers so looking at parts and mechanical needs.

Steve: The business has evolved now into being able to sell agricultural machinery, tractors and so on.

What would be your favourite part about servicing the Callide and Dawson Valley regions?

Shari: The fact that we are locally owned, that gives us the ability to give back to our community.

Steve: Just the relationships that we form with our customers, they are more like family.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

What do BMAS clients and employees have to look forward to in 2021?

Shari: From a BMAS point of view, we survived the COVID-19 pandemic and the drought so we will keep going in 2021.

Steve: We are just looking to consolidate and build on the experience and technical expertise of our technicians and further develop our brand loyalty in the region.

Are there any open days or special events which BMAS are hosting in 2021 that you can reveal to our readers?

Shari: We are quite excited to reveal we will once again be supporting the Biloela and Monto shows, we will have trade displays there.

Steve: We also have a hay day planned and another open day towards the end of the year.