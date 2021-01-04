COVID clinics extend hours in CQ to meet demand

Covid19 Fever Clinics in Central Queensland have extended their opening hours to meet demand.

Gladstone and Rockhampton COVID testing clinics have both extended their hours as the state records five new positive cases.

At the Gladstone Hospital hours are increased from 7am to 3pm on Monday and Tuesday and at the CQUniversity Health Clinic in Rockhampton from 6.30am to 3pm.

This comes as many people around the state have experienced long wait times of up to threes over the weekend including in Brisbane and Mackay.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Acting Premier Cameron Dick said test results were being turned around within 24 hours but warned Queenslanders they must remain vigilant.

“Complacency is the enemy, vigilance is our friend,” he said.

Anyone in Queensland who has been in Victoria on, or since Monday 21 December 2020, has been advised to immediately get tested and quarantine until receiving a negative result.

In the past day there have been almost 6300 tests conducted in Queensland.

The number of tests in Central Queensland is yet to be confirmed.

The total number of active cases in Queensland is 17, all of which are in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast or Brisbane.

Testing locations

Rockhampton:

QML Rockhampton, 28-30 Bolsover St, Rockhampton

Rockhampton dedicated COVID-19 centre, 102 Bolsover St, Rockhampton

CQ University Rockhampton Clinic, Berrill Lane, Rockhampton

Gracemere Family Practice, Shop 6, Gracemere Plaza, 21 Lawrie Street, Gracemere

Yeppoon- Capricorn Coast HHS, 8 Hoskyn Drive, Hidden Valley

QML Yeppoon, 41 Arthur St, Yeppoon

Gladstone:

Gladstone Hospital, Park Street, West Gladstone

Dedicated COVID Centre, 165 Auckland Street, Gladstone

QML Gladstone, 2 Tank St, Gladstone

Gladstone Respiratory Clinic, 1 Hayes Ave, Boyne Island