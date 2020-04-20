Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media
FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media
Fashion & Beauty

‘Covid chores’ inspire eye-catching photo shoot

Scott Sawyer
20th Apr 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS constraints have sparked a photo shoot with a twist, in a bid to give people a rare smile.

Interior designer Danielle Murray, of Design by Danni, donned a dress from Caloundra-based Judy Copley Couture for a quirky, coronavirus chores photo session at Ms Murray's Tanawha home on Saturday.

A matching face mask was also designed for the shoot.

FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media
FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media

Ms Murray said it was a "bit of fun" in what were strange times, and the pair had hoped to give people something to smile about.

"The whole point was literally just to brighten someone's day," Ms Murray said.

"It was purely for a bit of fun."

Photographer Cade Mooney captured Ms Murray mowing, cleaning and even scooping the pool.

Ms Murray said the images had "absolutely gone off" on social media platforms after she posted them, as people lapped up the lighthearted take on the situation.

FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media
FUN TAKE: Danielle Murray of Design by Danni teamed up with Judy Copley Couture for a quirky coronavirus-inspired fashion shoot, to give people something to smile about. Picture: CADE Media
coronavirussunshinecoast covid 19 danielle murray fashion health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

        premium_icon Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

        News How you can nominate a volunteer for recognition during National Volunteer Week in May.

        Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

        premium_icon Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

        News “The community should be commended for their efforts,” say Gladstone police.

        IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        premium_icon Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        Crime The man had taken on a landscaping role while he was on remand.