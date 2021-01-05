Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

COVID ALERT: 4 Qld regions urged to get tested

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Jan 2021 2:20 PM

 

Queensland Health is urging residents in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Loganholme and Cairns to get tested immediately if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms - no matter how mild.

It comes after sewage tests in all four communities returned a positive result for fragments of the virus.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said positive sewage results, collected on 29 and 30 December 2020, were particularly concerning in light of the ongoing situation in New South Wales and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," Dr Young said.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation across several other states."

Queensland has recorded two new cases today - both acquired overseas and detected while in hotel quarantine.

Access a full list of COVID-19 testing facilities here.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyce puts hand up for federal seat of Flynn

        Premium Content Boyce puts hand up for federal seat of Flynn

        Politics State Member for Callide Colin Boyce has announced he will run in the candidate pre-selection for the federal seat of Flynn.

        REVEALED: How many CQ bubs were born in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: How many CQ bubs were born in 2020

        News Which Central Queensland hospital recorded the highest number of births last...

        Why Gladstone fishers should get this zoning app

        Premium Content Why Gladstone fishers should get this zoning app

        News Doing something very simple could save you a fine in the thousands.

        Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

        Premium Content Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

        Crime Mark Anthony Reynolds left the court without a licence.