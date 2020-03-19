Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
Health

COVID-19: Third case confirmed in West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a third person in the region is being treated for Coronavirus.

It comes as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises from 78 to 94.

The patient is being managed by the West Moreton Public Health Unit, which covers most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions as well as Ipswich.

READ MORE: Two coronavirus cases confirmed in region

READ MORE: Gatton doctors' surgery responds to coronavirus rumours

READ MORE: COVID-19 to change Lockyer grocery store opening hours

The patient is among 16 new cases confirmed in Queensland.

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed the age and gender of the new patient nor which hospitals the three West Moreton Public Health Unit patients are being managed in.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland health west moreton west moreton health
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Resident who raised results concern cleared of virus

        premium_icon UPDATE: Resident who raised results concern cleared of virus

        News A resident in self-quarantine after being tested for Covid-19 has raised concerns about conflicting information on when his results would be available.

        Festival canned on commemorative year

        premium_icon Festival canned on commemorative year

        News The latest on a growing list of events cancelled throughout the Gladstone...

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...

        Toilet paper chaos causing issues for region’s sewerage

        premium_icon Toilet paper chaos causing issues for region’s sewerage

        News The council is urging residents to not flush anything other than toilet paper in a...