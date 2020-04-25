COVID-19: The impact on Gladstone rentals

Demand is strong and prices are trending up for Gladstone rentals.

THE coronavirus pandemic has had little impact on the demand for rentals in the Gladstone region and prices are trending up.

According to data from the Residential Tenancies Authority from the March quarter, the median rent for a one-bedroom flat in the Gladstone Regional Council area was $180, compared to $152.50 a year ago.

Median rents for apartments are slightly more expensive than the Rockhampton Regional Council area ($172.50 pw) and significantly cheaper than Bundaberg ($230 pw).

Long-time member of the Real Estate Institute of Queensland and local real estate agency principal Mark Spearing said there continued to be strong demand for rental properties in Gladstone.

"While we've had to amend our operations, the workload has been consistent, and it's been high," he said.

The high workload translates to demand for rentals as agents shift to conducting inspections online.

"There has been an increase in applications from out of town," he said.

While median rents have gone up, they are coming from a low base.

"We still have to remember we're one of the cheapest markets in Australia," he said.

"I would say it's just normality returning to the market following our extraordinary market cycle through 2008 to 2012 and then 2012 to 2018."

The periods cover a spike in demand for housing during the LNG boom before it dropped considerably after the exodus of construction workers.

Mr Spearing said good properties continued to move quickly and he expected the market to receive a boost as soon as agents were able to do more open homes.

The State Government passed tenancy legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week, and although there hasn't been enough time to assess the impact on the local market, Mr Spearing said the intent was reasonable given the unprecedented circumstances.

The major plank of a raft of measures is a six-month moratorium on evictions for those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Tenants can still be evicted on other grounds and must show financial proof similar to what is needed when applying for a lease.