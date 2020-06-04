COVID-19 testing in Moranbah: What you need to know

Nurse unit manager Marrisa Pickham and Dr Karolina Kerkemeyer at the new Moranbah clinic. Picture: BHP

Nurse unit manager Marrisa Pickham and Dr Karolina Kerkemeyer at the new Moranbah clinic. Picture: BHP

A CORONAVIRUS testing centre has now opened its doors in Moranbah.

The centre - as well as another in Bowen - was made possible after BHP allocated $7.6 million from its Vital Resources Fund.

The initial investment will allow the centre to operate for six months, with further funding to be considered if needed.

The service, managed by Vanguard Health, will allow patients to be tested for COVID-19 after presenting clear symptoms of the virus or following high-risk interaction.

Triage and testing services with a telehealth capability will be offered.

The centre is capable of seeing more than 100 patients per day.

Nurse unit manager Marrisa Pickham said the Moranbah clinic had 18 visitors in the first few days of being open.

"The feedback from the local community has been excellent," Ms Pickham said.

"Some were anxious at first about the procedure, but when they saw the level of professionalism and were explained the process, they felt comfortable.

"Most people are in and out within five minutes."

Moranbah town sign. Picture: Tara Miko

A second coronavirus testing centre will open soon in Bowen.

The mining giant announced its $50 million Vital Resources Fund in March to support community health services and resilience building during the COVID-19 crisis.

The funding bucket has been targeted at communities in the mining giant's areas of operation, including the Bowen Basin.

Locations and how to book:

Moranbah

Moranbah Hospital (Co-located) Mills Ave & Elliot St, Moranbah

Open Mon to Sun

Bookings available between 10am to 5.15pm VHBHPMoranbahadm@outlook.com

Bowen

53 Gregory St, Bowen 4805

Open Mon to Sun

Bookings available between 10 am to 5.15 pm

VHBHPBowenadm@outlook.com

Community members wanting to make an appointment at one of the Moranbah or Bowen clinics should call 1800 980 574 or visit bhpcovidtestcentre.com.au to find out more information.