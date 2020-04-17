COVID-19 pandemic will not stop club to start

DETERMINED: Kale Spence is keen to establish his Calliope Karate Centre dojo. PICTURE: Crystal Paterson

MARTIAL ARTS:Kale Spence's Calliope Karate Centre project has been put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His dojo was scheduled to be established at the Calliope RSL hall in March, but those plans were put on the backburner.

Head coach Spence is offering to hold classes via Zoom from this Monday and then each Wednesday and Monday thereafter at 6pm.

"We were supposed to have a venue going and then all the coronavirus stuff happened so I wasn't able to open up at all," Spence said.

"I'm waiting until all the restrictions have dropped."

He will start his online sessions to establish and build a client base in the Calliope and Gladstone region.

Spence said his club would offer karate and a range of other martial arts formats.

"I offer shotokan karate, which is a JKA (Japanese Karate Association) self-defence style of karate," he said.

"It can be used for real self defence in real-life situations and everything."

Once normality resumes, Spence aims to have his own dojo.

"Essentially we want to move to our own venue so we can find something more permanent," he said.

"It's all a slow process and eventually over time I would like to have my own venue and set it up properly."

Spence said there had been a good number of people interested in joining the club.

