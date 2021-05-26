Menu
Melbourne Storm Training Session
Sport

Covid-19 outbreak forces Storm to relocate

by Matt Logue
26th May 2021 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM

The Melbourne Storm will remain on the Sunshine Coast until advised otherwise as the defending champions navigate their season around another Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

Following consultation with the NRL, the Storm has decided to extend its camp at Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast given the unfolding situation in the Victorian capital with cases increasing.

The Storm play the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night but is expected to return home in round 13 to host the Gold Coast on June 5.

At this stage, this home clash could be relocated to the Sunshine Coast if Melbourne’s Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow.

On the plus side, the Storm spent the majority of last season on the Sunshine Coast due to the pandemic and performed strongly on their way to finishing second after 20 rounds before going on and winning the premiership.

Melbourne officials will continue to liaise with governments, their health authorities and the NRL before making any decision on a return to Victoria.

 

 

