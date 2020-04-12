COVID-19: One new Central Queensland case confirmed

Health Minister Steven Miles provides a COVID-19 update in Rockhampton on Wednesday

Central Queensland has recorded a new case of COVID-19 in the health service district.

Queensland Health reported the latest case around midday on Sunday, but the latest cases' employer BMA said it was informed about the positive test of a Rockhampton-based miner on Friday night.

Of the regional total, one case has recovered while the remaining eight remain active.

All eight active cases are under quarantine in their respective homes.

The latest case was among 12 announced statewide on Sundays while just nine were reported on Saturday.

The Queensland total now sits at 983 and 12 people are in intensive care units.

With last week's total just at 77 cases, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said authorities were cautiously optimistic about the decline in cases across the state.

"When I spoke to you last Saturday, it was 274 (weekly), the Saturday before that it had peaked at 380," Mr Miles said on Saturday.

"We have seen, in just two weeks, a very dramatic decline in the weekly average."

Despite the substantial drop in case frequency, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there were no immediate plans to lift any travel or social distancing restrictions.

Queensland Health's testing criteria is now includes;

A person will generally be tested if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the last 14 days:

•they were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case

•they had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing may also be done for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:

•work in vulnerable settings such as healthcare, aged or residential care, military, a school or childcare, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools.

•live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns

•live in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot

•live in or travelled from another state

•live in a First Nations community.

Across Australia, only 51 new cases were confirmed in between Saturday 6am and 6am Sunday morning with the national total at 6,289 with 58 deaths.

Worldwide, there has been 1,777,515 confirmed cases, 404,236 have recovered, and there are now 108,862 deaths.