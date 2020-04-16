Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seen gathered at Surfers Paradise Beach. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Police are seen gathered at Surfers Paradise Beach. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Crime

Covid-19 fines jump by $30k overnight

by Elise Williams
16th Apr 2020 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of Queenslanders flouting public health directions to stop the spread of COVID-19 has increased significantly overnight, as the past 24 hours have seen police hand out $106,000 in fines - an increase of $30,000 from the day prior.

A total of 80 Queenslanders were charged with breaching the public health directions yesterday compared to the 57 the day prior, taking the state's total to over $2.25 million in issued fines.

There was some good news however, as the number of vehicles intercepted at state borders decreased by over half.

A total of 2545 cars were intercepted at the border in the 24 hours to 12.01am today - compared to 5254 the previous 24 hours.

The number of people flying into the state since the laws were introduced on March 27 totalled 15,710 as a further 489 people flew into the state from other parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

 

 

Six people were denied entry into Queensland.

Police conducted 84 compliance checks on individuals in quarantine and 62 checks on non essential businesses.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic qld restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        premium_icon Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        News UPDATE: The driver and another passenger, both from the Gladstone area, remain in hospital after the crash at Pine Creek.

        Butcher not concerned by supermarket discounting

        premium_icon Butcher not concerned by supermarket discounting

        News A Senator has slammed big supermarkets for heavily discounting mince, saying the...

        Post hope over a cup of tea

        premium_icon Post hope over a cup of tea

        Business AN Agnes Water tea company owner is using her business to help people reconnect...

        Bushfire relief: Federal funding confirmed for Gladstone

        premium_icon Bushfire relief: Federal funding confirmed for Gladstone

        News The region missed out on up to $1 million in funding in February.