COVID-19: Darling Downs Health issues seasonal worker plan

MEASURES have been put in place to protect seasonal agricultural workers, their workplaces and their communities from the novel coronavirus so they can help to plant and harvest this year’s crops.

MEASURES have been put in place to protect seasonal agricultural workers, their workplaces and their communities from the novel coronavirus so they can help to plant and harvest this year’s crops.

MEASURES have been put in place to protect seasonal agricultural workers, their workplaces and their communities from the novel coronavirus so they can help to plant and harvest this year's crops.

Seasonal agricultural work can include many different jobs such as fruit and vegetable planting, pruning, picking, packing, canning, and processing.

Darling Downs Public Health Director Dr Penny Hutchinson said businesses who employ seasonal workers must comply with the Seasonal Workers Health Management Plans Direction from Queensland's Chief Health Officer.

"Agricultural businesses who employ seasonal workers and backpackers must have a health management plan in place to reduce transmission of COVID-19 amongst employees, seasonal workers and the local community, and be operating according to this plan," Dr Hutchinson said.

Health management plans are also required for accommodation facilities that house seasonal workers.

Dr Hutchinson said everyone has an obligation to keep themselves, their neighbours and their community as safe as possible from coronavirus.

"We truly are all in this together and we all need to play our part in protecting ourselves and each other throughout this pandemic," she said.

COVID-19 Respiratory Testing Clinic: A new COVID-19 Respiratory Testing Clinic Carbal Medical Services Kearney Springs.

If you are a seasonal worker, you must comply with the below requirements:

You can come to Queensland to work in agribusiness, but you must comply with specific public health directions

Before entering Queensland, you will need a border pass, details of where you have travelled/lived in the 14 days, and written confirmation of where you will be working and staying

If you have been in a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days, you will need to provide evidence of where you will self-quarantine for 14 days.

The health management plan template is available on Queensland Health's website at www.health.qld.gov.au/healthdirections.