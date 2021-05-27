Menu
Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rd 2 - Hurricanes v Rebels
Sport

Covid-19 chaos hits Super Rugby

by Jasper Bruce
27th May 2021 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM

Sunday’s Trans-Tasman Super Rugby clash between the Melbourne Rebels and the Highlanders has been moved from Queenstown Events Centre to Leichhardt Oval in Sydney as a result of Victoria’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby and SANZAAR made the change on Thursday in response to border restrictions imposed by the New Zealand government.

As of May 25, New Zealand’s borders are closed to flights from Victoria.

The Rebels had not yet flown out of Melbourne when the ban was instigated and so would have been unable to enter New Zealand for the game.

The Highlanders will fly to Sydney via Auckland on Saturday in preparation for the game, which kicks off at 3pm this Sunday.

“SANZAAR, Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby will continue to work with their respective governments and health authorities ahead of fixtures for the remainder of the competition,” Rugby Australia’s statement read.

All other matches in round 3 of the Super Rugby’s Trans-Tasman series will proceed as planned.

The Rebels are next due to play in Melbourne on June 12 but this clash may also be moved, pending the outcome of Victoria’s seven-day lockdown, which is set to begin from midnight on Thursday.

Originally published as Covid-19 chaos hits Super Rugby

