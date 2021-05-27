Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A-League - Brisbane v Melbourne City
A-League - Brisbane v Melbourne City
Sport

Covid-19 causing A-League chaos

by Marco Monteverde
27th May 2021 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

Melbourne’s Covid-19 outbreak has put further strain on an A-League season needing to be completed by June 21.

With Victoria’s capital city going into a seven-day lockdown from Thursday night, the match scheduled for Saturday night between Premier’s Plate winners Melbourne City and the Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park has been postponed, with a replacement date yet to be announced.

A decision is yet to be made whether Monday night’s game between Western United and Macarthur FC, also at AAMI Park, will go ahead.

Friday night’s Western United-Melbourne Victory derby at the same venue will take place but without spectators present.

“We will continue to monitor the situation based on government and health advice in relation to other matches,” A-League boss Greg O’Rourke said.

With City, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar having AFC Champions League commitments late next month, the A-League finals series needs to finish by Monday June 21, with a likely grand final date being Sunday, June 20.

Originally published as Covid-19 causing A-League chaos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Premium Content How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Council News To reflect reconciliation, Gladstone Regional Council is holding information sessions to educate the community.

        ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        News The shattered wife of Neal Ransley, the 69-year-old killed in a crash north of...

        ‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

        Premium Content ‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

        Music Organisers say they were “depleted” of energy.

        Biloela students excel in resources sector workshop

        Premium Content Biloela students excel in resources sector workshop

        Education Thirty Year 10 students took part in a STEM workshop hosted by the Queensland...