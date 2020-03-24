COVID-19: Cash flow crucial as shutdowns hit business

Access to money to stay afloat as shut-down measures and travel restrictions hit is the main priority for businesses in the Gladstone region.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the feedback from a roundtable meeting held yesterday was that government stimulus measures were welcome, but speed of implementation was crucial.

"What I understood this morning is that immediate cash flow is the highest priority for local businesses," he said.

In attendance were representatives from the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, the Engineering Alliance, the Port Authority and the hospitality, accommodation, education and social services sectors.

With reports of revenue dropping over the past month, capital is needed to cover costs such as wages and utilities.

Several businesses have had to cut casuals or reduce hours.

With pubs and clubs forced to close from noon yesterday and restaurants and cafes restricted to takeaway, Cr Burnett said the hospitality industry would need support.

"Without the right funding packages they can't keep permanent full-time staff if there is no revenue to pay them," he said.

The UK Government has committed to paying up to 80 per cent of the salary of staff kept on by their employer.

That measure was highlighted by Gladstone business leaders as especially valuable if it were to come into effect here.

On Sunday, the Federal Government announced a second round of stimulus and flagged subsequent rounds.

Cr Burnett said there was some confusion in the business community about exactly what the measures meant for them.

The council will meet today to investigate support measures that can be implemented at a local government level.