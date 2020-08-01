Menu
Two people who have allegedly tried to avoid coronavirus restrictions at the Queensland border have been caught riding in the back of a truck in Gympie. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
COVID-19: Border jumpers reportedly caught in Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
1st Aug 2020 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:23 PM
TWO alleged Queensland border jumpers have reportedly been caught by police hiding in the back of a truck in Gympie in an effort to dodge COVID-19 restrictions.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced the pair had been caught, at today's press gathering.

"Police are investigating an incident where it appears that two people have attempted to stow away in the back of a truck," Mr Miles said.

"Those people will be charged for breaching the COVID travel restrictions, and it should send a message to everyone … that police are checking vehicles and they will be caught.

The border reopened last month, with heavy police checks. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
"I understand that police will issue a more detailed statement later in the day when there's more information to hand.

"But this issue was identified in Gympie, that there were two people who snuck across the border."

The borders have been heavily regulated by police since reopening.

Queensland Police will comment later today.

