New jury trial have been suspended across the state, including at Mackay courthouse, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Crime

Courts take drastic step in wake of COVID-19 crisis

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
16th Mar 2020 3:12 PM
ALL new jury trials have been suspended throughout Queensland in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

The Chief Justice and Chief Judge, of the Supreme Court of Queensland and District Court of Queensland respectively, made the decision today.

Mackay hosts district and supreme court sittings throughout the year with presiding judges and justices travelling to the region for either one or two weeks periods.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes AC and Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien have, as a precautionary measure, suspended all new trials requiring a jury in Queensland.

Criminal trials that have already started before a jury in the supreme and district courts will continue until their conclusion.

Jurors with a summons to attend court should contact the number shown on their summons.

Other cases will proceed, but the courts are considering further adjustments to their procedures in order to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The courts will continue to monitor closely advice from government health authorities and act accordingly. Community safety will always be a priority.

mackay court house mackay crime mackay supreme and district courts makcay courts
