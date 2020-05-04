Courts open for a hit on Tuesday

Singles games are allowed to be played from Tuesday, May 5. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

TENNIS: Those yearning to hit a ball in anger, then Tuesday’s the day.

The Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association tennis courts are available for singles court hire for students, members and guests.

Bookings are needed and the opening hours are every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 2.30pm-5.30pm.

These slots will be reviewed weekly and there may be more openings depending on demand.

All the COVID-19 protocol needs to be practised and these are social distancing, touching of racquets instead of handshakes before and after play.

Players need to have downloaded the COVID-19 safe tracing app.

Courts need to be booked or immediately upon arrival and names of players supplied.

For bookings, contact GTSA on 0418717081 or on the Facebook page.

