Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Singles games are allowed to be played from Tuesday, May 5. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Singles games are allowed to be played from Tuesday, May 5. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

Courts open for a hit on Tuesday

NICK KOSSATCH
4th May 2020 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TENNIS: Those yearning to hit a ball in anger, then Tuesday’s the day.

The Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association tennis courts are available for singles court hire for students, members and guests.

Bookings are needed and the opening hours are every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 2.30pm-5.30pm.

These slots will be reviewed weekly and there may be more openings depending on demand.

All the COVID-19 protocol needs to be practised and these are social distancing, touching of racquets instead of handshakes before and after play.

Players need to have downloaded the COVID-19 safe tracing app.

Courts need to be booked or immediately upon arrival and names of players supplied.

For bookings, contact GTSA on 0418717081 or on the Facebook page.

RELATED STORY: Tennis star’s jab at ‘unfathomable’ AFL gripe

RELATED STORY: Team keen to produce elite players

coronavirusgladstone gladstone tennis and squash association tennis australia tennis queensland news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanical engineer turns hobby into career

        premium_icon Mechanical engineer turns hobby into career

        News The tyre store in Gladstone Central has a fresh look, with the new owners looking to help locals.

        Man in custody after police find illicit laboratory

        premium_icon Man in custody after police find illicit laboratory

        News A BARNEY Point man has been charged with multiple offences.

        Jeweller reopens after COVID-19 closure

        premium_icon Jeweller reopens after COVID-19 closure

        News Owner said the shop temporarily closed its doors on March 30

        Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

        premium_icon Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

        News Two women and a man have been taken to hospital.