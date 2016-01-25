31°
News

'Vigilante': Girlfriend screams as Barney Point stabber meets fate

Emily Burley
| 10th Mar 2017 4:09 PM Updated: 6:06 PM
She was allegedly punched.
She was allegedly punched.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JURORS were made to wait inside a courthouse for their own safety, after delivering the verdict that saw a Gladstone man sent to jail for at least three years.

Robert Jamie Cleland, 46, was found guilty in Gladstone District Court of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding, for stabbing Peter Wilson in the chest and arm during a street fight at Barney Point on January 24 last year.

Cleland's partner wept in the courtroom as the verdict was handed down, but had a change in attitude when the sentencing concluded.

Waiting outside the courthouse, Ms James allegedly yelled profanities and made threats towards jurors, a prosecutor and court staff.

Jurors were told by the bailiff to wait inside until she had left.

Ms James was escorted away by a friend before police arrived, and The Observer understands she has not been charged over the incident.

It took jurors about nine hours to deliver Cleland's guilty verdict, with questions they asked the judge indicating they were grappling with issues of self defence and accidental wounding.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker had alleged Cleland deliberately stabbed Mr Wilson as an act of revenge, after Mr Wilson allegedly punched Ms James in the face.

However, Cleland's defence barrister Tom Polley alleged Mr Wilson had been the aggressor in the fight, and Cleland had accidentally stabbed Mr Wilson while trying to defend himself.

After the verdict was handed down, Judge Michael Burnett said he agreed with the jury's decision.

"It would have taken some effort to open the knife (that formed part of a multi-tool)," Judge Burnett said.

"Considering the length of the fight (less than 10 seconds), I just don't see how there could be any inference other than that he intended to use the tool and to stab.

"This in my mind was intentional."

Tracey James and Robert Jamie Cleland leave Gladstone Courthouse on January 25.
Tracey James and Robert Jamie Cleland leave Gladstone Courthouse on January 25.

Judge Burnett condemned Cleland's actions, which he labelled "vigilante conduct".

Mr Wilson was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on January 24 following the stabbing.

Medical reports submitted as trial evidence said Mr Wilson's chest injury was life threatening, and caused his right lung to collapse.

During the trial Mr Wilson testified the injuries caused him ongoing health problems.

Mr Polley alleged to the judge during sentencing that Mr Wilson had repeatedly threatened his client and Ms James, including in the courthouse during the trial.

He said the alleged threats had been reported to police.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Cleland was sentenced to six years in jail, and will be eligible for parole after three years.

Judge Burnett said Cleland had a history of violent offending, including multiple assaults on police, and he was lucky not to be declared a serious violent offender on this occasion.

Mr Wilson is before the court for his own alleged involvement in the January 24 incident.
 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  barney point gladstone court jail stabbing

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

BREAKING: 'Havoc': Sacked Smelter worker given shock news

BREAKING: 'Havoc': Sacked Smelter worker given shock news

HE thought Boyne Smelter would hand out redundancies first, but now he and his partner are stressed after receiving the awful news.

MUST WATCH: That time crazy Gladstone driver took on a train

A reckless driver went through the Auckland St railway crossing and narrowly missed being hit by a 12,000 tonne coal train.

ONLY a matter of time before the luck of Gladstone drivers runs out.

Five things shoppers really need to know about ALDI Gladstone

Sue Vandy at Aldi Gladstone grand opening.

If you haven't been yet, read this first, seriously.

'Very traumatic': Train driver offered help after crushing car

Emergency crews gain access to a car which has been hit by a coal train off Red Rover Rd.

TRAIN driver left 'traumatized' after collision with car.

Local Partners

'Words fail me!' Heartbroken by threats to kill off iconic event

GLADSTONE man pins the blame on one group for the event's demise.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Gladstone project suffers setbacks before shock announcement

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor at the sight of Philip Street precinct.

MAJOR project is a decade in the making before it won the go ahead.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for the a new live show based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $250,000

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard lowset home. ...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $270,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Gladstone suburbs with biggest price drop revealed

PRICE DROP: Click on the map below to find out how suburbs have rated.

FIND OUT if your suburb has had a steep fall in value.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!