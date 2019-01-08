Courthouse brawler gets nine months prison

A MAN who went on a stealing spree and responsible for a violent struggle at the Gladstone Courthouse has been sentenced to nine months jail.

Brodie James Williamson appeared via video at Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.

The court heard Williamson's offending began in September and ended with his arrest in Gladstone on December 4.

Earlier in September, Williamson stole a car from a woman who was recovering in hospital and used it in a fuel drive-off at Nudgee.

The same month he stole oil from Repco Gladstone worth $97.

In November Williamson stole a Medicare and concession card and used it to buy a train ticket.

Williamson was set to appear in Gladstone Magistrate Court for these offences in December.

While waiting inside the courthouse he and a woman began to argue, causing police to approach the pair.

The court heard Williamson threw his hands "violently" in the air and said "get f----d c--t".

He continued to act violently until he was restrained and arrested.

Williamson told the court he paid restitution to Repco Gladstone, however this was not supported by documents.

He was sentenced to nine months jail and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Magistrate Brian Kucks imposed a parole eligibility date for January 7, 2018 and recorded convictions.