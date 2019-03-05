Court told of ex-wife’s threat: ‘curtains for you’

Malcolm Stewart says ex-wife Theresa Dalton told him: “I’m going to mentally destroy you, I’m going to financially destroy you and then I’m going to have you killed”. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Malcolm Stewart says ex-wife Theresa Dalton told him: “I’m going to mentally destroy you, I’m going to financially destroy you and then I’m going to have you killed”. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A MAN whose ex-wife allegedly got her boyfriend to hire a hitman to kill him says the woman threatened him, telling him she would "destroy him" and have him killed.

Theresa Dalton has pleaded not guilty to attempting to procure the murder of her then husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010.

Stewart today gave evidence he'd been "traumatised" by the years-long battle with Dalton over $3 million of assets including a business, home, land, a boat and cars.

Theresa Dalton has pleaded not guilty to attempting to procure the murder of her then husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"I'm going to mentally destroy you, I'm going to financially destroy you and then I'm going to have you killed," Stewart said Dalton told him.

He said Dalton also said it was "curtains for you" and that she would cut his throat.

Prosecutors allege Dalton asked her then-boyfriend Anthony Werner to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband Stewart during a "hate-filled" divorce battle.

Werner, who was sentenced to six years and two months imprisonment after pleading guilty to his role in the alleged plot, today gave evidence that he enlisted a "sleazy" school friend Matthew Neels to kill Stewart in return for $40,000.

"She just said Michael's got to go, she wanted to get rid of him, she didn't want to share the assets that they had in the property settlement," Werner told the court.

The once-married couple on their wedding day.

"She kept on and on about it and eventually I did ring him (Neels) to get her off my back."

Werner said Neels "immediately" agreed to "get rid" of Stewart and weeks later in early 2010, he drove from New South Wales to the Gold Coast.

"I told (Dalton) that Neels was here and she gave me a bag with $20,000 in it, a photograph of Malcolm and a note with his addresses and vehicles written on it."

Werner said he gave Neels the bag during a handover at Burleigh Heads before flying with Dalton to Tasmania the following day.

But Neels did not go through with the plot, instead keeping the $20,000 deposit for himself.

The trial continues.