Court docs show how the Dally M betting scandal spread

Two business partners used inside information to bet on Craig Bellamy’s surprise win at last year’s Dally M Awards, court papers allege.

The boss of the software company contracted by the NRL to hold the judges' votes for last year's Dally M Awards told his mates Craig Bellamy would win coach of the year and watched on as they placed bets on the outcome, court documents allege.

StatEdge CEO Joshua Dallas Wilson and managing director Benjamin David Trevisiol allegedly placed bets of their own on Melbourne Storm supercoach Bellamy winning his fifth gong at the awards on October 2.

The duo were later charged by police following an investigation from the NRL Integrity Unit after betting companies raised red flags on suspicious wagers in the lead-up to the ceremony.

StatEdge CEO Joshua Wilson.

Bellamy had been at 7-1 odds to win the award before a late surge of money slashed his price to $1.80.

Mr Trevisiol, 31, and Mr Wilson, 29, are at the centre of the alleged Dally M betting scandal and face allegations of using inside information to bet on an event, and possessing inside information and communicating it to others to bet on an event.

They did not appear when their matters were mentioned before court for the first time on Thursday morning. Their lawyer Chris Cole asked for an adjournment to take further instructions.

A detective collects evidence following strike force raids in May. Picture: NSW Police

Documents tendered to the court allege Mr Trevisiol found out about Bellamy's surprise win on September 13 and promptly informed his business partner Mr Wilson.

Police will allege Mr Wilson, of Paddington, placed two $500 bets on Bellamy that day, eventually winning $1975.

Alexandria's Mr Trevisiol allegedly placed bets of $200 and $286, winning $950 between September 13 and 27.

The court documents allege between September 13 and October 2, 2019, Mr Trevisiol told Mr Wilson and others about the sensitive information "knowing they would likely bet on Craig Bellamy to win the (award) to obtain a financial advantage".

Craig Bellamy with the coach of the year trophy at the 2019 Dally M Awards. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Wilson also allegedly shared the secret "with others" and "did observe them to place bets on Craig Bellamy to win the 2019 NRL Coach of the Year Award to obtain a financial advantage", according to the documents.

The business partners were arrested following raids on their homes and StatEdge's office in Surry Hills on May 20 on the back of investigations from Strike Force Mirrabei.

The taskforce was established by the Organised Crime Squad's Casino and Racing Investigation Unit after the NRL Integrity Unit reported suspicious betting activity on the 2019 Dally M Coach of the Year Award.

Detectives were also investigating others who placed suspicious bets on Bellamy to win the award.

Mr Trevisiol and Mr Wilson will return to court on September 18 when pleas are expected to be entered.

Originally published as Court told how Dally M scandal spread