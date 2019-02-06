Accused bikie tells mate: ‘We just have to get gay married’

Harley Barbaro arriving at Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Campbell MacCallum today. Picture: Jerad Williams

ACCUSED Villains member Harley Barbaro joked about getting "gay married" and also planned to start a lawn mowing business with a friend in a bid to beat the habitual consorting laws, a Southport court has heard.

A series of phone calls between Barbaro and Sonny Jenkins were played to the Southport Magistrates Court this morning where Barbaro faces a charge of habitually consorting.

In the calls Barbaro complained about being "harassed" like "some sort of criminal".

Barbaro has pleaded not guilty to habitually consorting between July 3, 2017 and 25 May last year.

He is the first person in Queensland to have challenged the laws since they were introduced last year.

Barbaro was issued an official warning on July 23, 2017 including a list of more than a dozen people he was not to have contact with, including Mr Jenkins, the court was told.

Mr Jenkins was in custody at the time of the calls which were recorded by the prison.

"They harass me like I'm some sort of criminal," Barbaro was heard saying in a call made to Mr Jenkins just hours after the notice was served.

Mr Jenkins suggested they start a lawn mowing business together so they could continue to speak

In the calls Barbaro refers to police as "dogs", "scum", "maggots" and other expletives.

"I don't give a (expletive) about these laws," Barbaro said in a call on November 24, 2017.

Mr Jenkins, who used to be Barbaro's flatmate, then made jokes about them getting married.

"There is gay marriage coming out soon, we just have to get married," Mr Jenkins said.

Barbaro was heard agreeing and laughing.

Under the law, it is not considered consorting if you work with or are related to one of the named people.

Barbaro's barrister Marty Longhurst, instructed by Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, objected to the full details of the phone calls being played to the court.

He called it a "perverse sideshow".

"It's personal embarrassing matters that have no relevance to the matter," Mr Longhurst said.

Magistrate Kerry Magee ordered the phone calls be played.

The trial continues this afternoon and is expected to conclude tomorrow.