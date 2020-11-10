Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bail to be decided for Gregory Jason Krause before Kingaroy Court tomorrow, after he allegedly killed his brother earlier this year. (Picture: Facebook)
Bail to be decided for Gregory Jason Krause before Kingaroy Court tomorrow, after he allegedly killed his brother earlier this year. (Picture: Facebook)
News

Court to decide fate of alleged Nanango brother killer

Holly Cormack
9th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 10th Nov 2020 6:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NANANGO man charged with manslaughter will apply for bail before Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow. Police allege he killed his younger brother earlier this year.

Police allege about 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight at a residence on Chester Street at Nanango.

During the altercation, police allege Gregory Jason Krause, 47, kneed his younger brother, a 41-year-old man, in the head.

The younger brother was taken to Kingaroy Hospital before being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, where he was later confirmed dead.

Originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm at Kingaroy Magistrates Court in February, Krause's charge has since been upgraded to manslaughter.

The decision whether or not to release him on bail will fall on Magistrate Barry Barrett tomorrow, Tuesday November 10.

bail application gregory jason krause kingaroy court
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRIVERS BEWARE: CQ to get 6 new transport inspectors

        Premium Content DRIVERS BEWARE: CQ to get 6 new transport inspectors

        News Here’s how many Gladstone and Rockhampton will gain and what they’ll target in the lead-up to Christmas.

        Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

        Premium Content Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

        News Christine Pamela Choate faced a Gladstone court yesterday.

        Tannum Sands school evacuated

        Premium Content Tannum Sands school evacuated

        News The high school today responded to emergency services advice and a precautionary...

        ‘Never again’: Cannabis grower’s passionate promise

        Premium Content ‘Never again’: Cannabis grower’s passionate promise

        News Samantha Jo Sharp vowed never to grow the drug again.