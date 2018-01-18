COURT: Teen climbs onto roof to outrun escalating fight with mum

IT IS a hard ask to find a teenager who has never had an argument with their mother, but an 18-year-old from New South Wales took things to a whole new level when he climbed on top of a roof to avoid a fight with his mum.

Hayden James O'Rafferty pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the contravention of a police protection notice in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The notice, issued one week earlier, requires O'Rafferty to remain on good behaviour.

Police prosecutor acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said at 7.45pm on December 30, O'Rafferty and his mother were in the midst of a heated argument at a Gladstone home.

He said O'Rafferty and his mother had been calling each other names during the fight, ultimately leading to O'Rafferty calling it quits.

To escape the war of words, O'Rafferty climbed onto the roof of the home and threatened to jump if his mother did not return his property.

In response to her son's antics, O'Rafferty's mother took the other children and went inside the home.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito explained his client was a NSW resident and farmhand and only came to Gladstone to visit his mum during the Christmas period.

He said the teen with no criminal history in Queensland had been at his mum's home to collect some personal items when the argument broke out.

The court was told when police arrived at the home the defendant admitted he had no intention to harm himself.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the severity of the argument had been distorted due to O'Rafferty's consumption of alcohol before the altercation.

He also admitted it was O'Rafferty who had called the police, rather than his mother.

O'Rafferty was fined $300 for both offences.

No conviction was recorded.